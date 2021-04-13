- EVENTS
Indian consulate in Dubai to remain closed on Wednesday
Closure to mark the birth anniversary of framer of Indian constitution Dr BR Ambedkar
The Consulate General of India, Dubai, will remain closed on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar.
Popularly known as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, he was one of the architects of the Indian Constitution as well as a popular political leader, eminent jurist, philosopher, anthropologist, writer and economist. He also highlighted social issues that bedeviled India such as untouchability and fought for the rights of lower caste Hindus.
“The Consulate General of India, Dubai will remain closed on Wednesday (April 14) on account of the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar,” the consulate tweeted on Monday.
The Consulate General of India, Dubai will remain closed on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 on account of birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.@IndembAbuDhabi— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 12, 2021
