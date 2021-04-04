Indian businessman, who landed in UAE in 1960, to release biography

Vasudev Shamdas Shroff started off with one store and now has businesses across the Gulf.

Dubai-based Indian businessman Vasudev Shamdas Shroff, chairman, Regal Group, is all set to unveil his biography on April 7.

The book, authored by bestselling author Priya Kumar, highlights the journey of the octogenarian, who arrived in the UAE in 1960 on a vessel called the MV Dara from Mumbai.

He started off the family business with one trading store. Now, the group has multiple businesses across the GCC.

Shroff is popularly addressed as ‘Vasuji’ in the non-resident Indian (NRI) community.

Shroff helped build Regal Traders into the leading house of fabrics in the region, and helped set the foundations for the group’s rise to success.

He is equally well known for his philanthropic contributions, including pivotal roles in the establishment of the Hindu Temple in Bur Dubai, the Indian Sports Club, and the Indian High School.

He has also contributed to the establishment of dozens of temples, schools and hospitals across the world.

The book launch initiative was spearheaded by Shroff's grandson, Krish Shroff.

Krish Shroff, CEO, Chara Ventures, said: “When I came back from college, I was starting a new division, and would often go for lunch to my grandparents' house.

"He would give me such great advice. I realised how little I knew about his life story."

Krish decided to keep the legacy alive by launching the biography called A Regal Man - The Life & Lessons of Vasu Shroff.

“I realised that this is a story that I needed to have told properly for my own understanding ... I wanted to preserve it as a legacy for future generations of our family ... I also wanted to share it with the whole world since so many could benefit from it.”

The book is priced at Dh75 and is already available as an ebook.

“It may be great to do an audiobook. We will have to see based on the response to the book,” added the 28-year-old who was born and raised in Dubai.

Shroff's biography will be available in the UAE on Regal's website and in select Borders branches. It will also be available on Amazon.

