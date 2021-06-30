Indian artist, who made UAE her home since 2007, gets Golden Visa
Mona Biswarupa Mohanty belongs to the eastern Indian state of Odisha.
Mona Biswarupa Mohanty, whose love for art has taken her places, has been bestowed upon the coveted 10-year Golden Visa by the UAE Government.
Mohanty has been a UAE resident since 2007 and applied for the Golden Visa on the basis of advice by a senior artist.
Little did she know that her application would be readily accepted and she and her family of three would be given the visa.
“I am honoured to have received the Golden Visa. These milestones in life mean a lot. They reassure you that if you follow your heart and put heart and soul, gradually you will be rewarded in more ways than you can imagine,” Mohanty told Khaleej Times over the phone.
“Receiving the Golden visa has strengthened my belief in myself and if this can inspire other young artists, I’d consider that my biggest contribution. I listened to my heart and took this plunge and being rewarded for it tells me that when you follow your passion and give in your best, good things start happening to you,” she said.
UAE: Indian lawyer receives 10-year Golden Visa https://t.co/OfkEkV8WFW— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 29, 2021
Mohanty is a fashion designer and came to the UAE in 2007 as a Lecturer for Manipal University in Dubai.
Initially, she worked in the fashion industry for eight years, and designed abayas for a renowned brand.
Later, she quit her day job and decided to dedicate her time to painting.
Syed Javeed Shah, a senior chartered accountant who arrived in the country in 2006, has been given the UAE’s 10-year golden visa under the 'Special talents – Art and Science' category for his contributions in the field of accountancy.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 22, 2021
Full story here: https://t.co/gTslNtM9C8 pic.twitter.com/2KebrJqmVn
“The inclusive and tolerant society of Dubai, the vibrant and blossoming cultural environment and art scene here really inspired me and rekindled my love for fine arts and made me realise that art is my true calling,” she said.
Mohanty has been keeping company with her paint brushes and canvases since 2017. “It’s like a daily ritual for me,” she said.
She explained her creative pursuits.
#UAE: First Indian expat from the state of #Assam gets 10-year Golden Visa#AbuDhabi resident Vedanta Baruah was granted his Golden Visa on June 23 in the investor and entrepreneur category. Read more: https://t.co/klburb8cfI pic.twitter.com/dU3hjlut25— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 26, 2021
“My creative consciousness took shape in childhood as I soaked in the natural beauty and vibrant culture of my birthplace, Odisha, in eastern India. My father is a poet and lyricist. His simple writing style inspired me a lot. I draw my inspiration from my roots and also the culture of all the places I have lived in. Nature, femininity and folk culture inspire me,” she added.
#UAE: Dr Tuan Arfath Abdeen Yaheya, the first doctor from #SriLanka, has been honoured with a Golden visa by the authorities on June 23.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 29, 2021
His wife and two children received the 10-year Golden visa a few days later. Read more: https://t.co/9z2G84eQlg pic.twitter.com/kMEFDqGXPb
She maintains a visual log on Instagram, which also serves as a marketplace for her. She has more than 81,000 people following her Instagram page.
“I am immensely thankful to the UAE that has given me so much and taught me that one can be progressive while still being connected to the roots. In fact, the deeper the connections with your roots, the higher you can soar. One's culture is one's identity and your and my culture together we form the global culture, which is like a vibrant patchwork.
-
Health
UAE: Dubai-based hospital offers free health...
The health bonanza will cater to the needs of all the members of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man jailed for life for killing cousin who ...
On the day of the incident, the victim reportedly asked the defendant ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Airport employee on trial for stealing...
Defendant confesses to the crime, which he committed for personal use. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Motorist to pay Dh283,000 for causing...
Man was speeding on Abu Dhabi highway when he crashed into... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Abu Dhabi's EDE scanners work
If the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected,... READ MORE
-
News
Indian artist gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
Mona Biswarupa Mohanty belongs to the eastern Indian state of Odisha. READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews