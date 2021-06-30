News
Indian artist, who made UAE her home since 2007, gets Golden Visa

Suneeti Ahuja Kohli /Dubai
Filed on June 30, 2021

Mona Biswarupa Mohanty belongs to the eastern Indian state of Odisha.


Mona Biswarupa Mohanty, whose love for art has taken her places, has been bestowed upon the coveted 10-year Golden Visa by the UAE Government.

Mohanty has been a UAE resident since 2007 and applied for the Golden Visa on the basis of advice by a senior artist.

Little did she know that her application would be readily accepted and she and her family of three would be given the visa.

“I am honoured to have received the Golden Visa. These milestones in life mean a lot. They reassure you that if you follow your heart and put heart and soul, gradually you will be rewarded in more ways than you can imagine,” Mohanty told Khaleej Times over the phone.

“Receiving the Golden visa has strengthened my belief in myself and if this can inspire other young artists, I’d consider that my biggest contribution. I listened to my heart and took this plunge and being rewarded for it tells me that when you follow your passion and give in your best, good things start happening to you,” she said.

Mohanty is a fashion designer and came to the UAE in 2007 as a Lecturer for Manipal University in Dubai.

Initially, she worked in the fashion industry for eight years, and designed abayas for a renowned brand.

Later, she quit her day job and decided to dedicate her time to painting.

“The inclusive and tolerant society of Dubai, the vibrant and blossoming cultural environment and art scene here really inspired me and rekindled my love for fine arts and made me realise that art is my true calling,” she said.

Mohanty has been keeping company with her paint brushes and canvases since 2017. “It’s like a daily ritual for me,” she said.

She explained her creative pursuits.

“My creative consciousness took shape in childhood as I soaked in the natural beauty and vibrant culture of my birthplace, Odisha, in eastern India. My father is a poet and lyricist. His simple writing style inspired me a lot. I draw my inspiration from my roots and also the culture of all the places I have lived in. Nature, femininity and folk culture inspire me,” she added.

She maintains a visual log on Instagram, which also serves as a marketplace for her. She has more than 81,000 people following her Instagram page.

“I am immensely thankful to the UAE that has given me so much and taught me that one can be progressive while still being connected to the roots. In fact, the deeper the connections with your roots, the higher you can soar. One's culture is one's identity and your and my culture together we form the global culture, which is like a vibrant patchwork.

Suneeti Ahuja Kohli

Suneeti Ahuja-Kohli has been in Dubai long enough to call it her spiritual home. She loves to travel but plans to settle down in Koi Samui, Thailand eventually to spend her sunset years by the sea. For now, she writes frequently on personal finance, retirement planning, business news and features, health and almost anything assigned by her editor. Her sojourns can be followed on instagram (suneetiahujakohli), news and views on Twitter @suneetiahuja, and for the rest, there’s a Facebook account.




