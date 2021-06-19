India-UAE travel: Emirates to resume flights from June 23

The airline will be carrying passengers in accordance with new travel protocols

Dubai carrier Emirates Airlines has confirmed it will begin accepting Dubai-bound passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

Following the revision of rules issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai which allows fully vaccinated travellers to return to their homes in the UAE, Emirates said, effective Wednesday, June 23, it will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria, and India.

An official statement from the airline, said, “Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards. We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travellers’ categories.”

The statement added, “We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from June 23. We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard travel sector.”

The UAE suspended inbound passenger entry from India on April 24 amid an unusually severe second wave of Covid-19 infections, and travel from South Africa was suspended mid-January this year. The development has brought much-needed respite to thousands of UAE residents, including hundreds of healthcare workers currently stranded, especially in India.

Rules for passengers coming from India

>> Entry will be permitted to residents who have received two doses of UAE-approved vaccines.

>> All travellers are also required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted.

>> Only QR coded PCR test result certificates are accepted.

>> All passengers must take a rapid PCR test 4 hours prior to flight departure.

>> All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport.

>> Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted.

