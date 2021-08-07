India-UAE flights: Family of 3 are only passengers on plane to Sharjah
The three people flew from Hyderabad after being stranded for over three months.
A doctor's family who were stranded in India was pleasantly surprised with the UAE authorities giving priority to healthcare workers returning to the country.
Dr Haritha Potu, a child health physician at Dr Ismail Healthcare group, and her husband, Srini Reddy, country head and general manager at Tech Mahindra along with their son were the only passengers in a 180-seater Air Arabia flight from Hyderabad to Sharjah on the day the resumption of flights was announced.
While travel from India resumed on August 5, the couple and their son returned to the UAE on August 3. This was despite the fact that they are not long-term Golden Visa holders.
ALSO READ:
>> KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease of restrictions
>> UAE flights: Indian residents land in Dubai, clarify travel process
Dr Haritha had gone to India along with her husband and children for her father's last rites on April 18. After the UAE suspended flights on April 24, the family was stranded in India for over three months.
Reddy tried various options to return to the UAE after reading the Khaleej Times report on healthcare groups chartering flights for their doctors and nurses.
"We requested Air Arabia officials to help us for our return to our second home," said Reddy. "Air Arabia told us that UAE is in need of doctors and took care of our travel from Hyderabad."
According to Reddy, the airline arranged the permission to return and got the government's required approvals; they received the approval on July 31.
After booking and cancelling tickets six times due to the uncertainty around the resumption of flights, the family arrived in the UAE on August 3. Their younger son Sanjith Reddy, a student of GEMS Modern Academy, also travelled with them.
The couple had been vaccinated with both doses of Pfizer, which is a requirement for returning to the UAE.
-
Weather
UAE: Expect cloudy weather, slight chance of rain
Videos show that similar rainfall patterns on Friday had caused wadis ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Metro service disrupted between 2 stations: ...
'Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations' READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, foggy weekend ahead
Expect light to moderate winds READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man left impotent in botched treatment, to get...
The victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480...
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
News
3-year-old becomes youngest volunteer in Dubai...
Dania Khalid volunteered with the force to distribute water, drinks... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai road accident victim gets Dh600k...
Dubai Traffic Court held the driver of other car responsible for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE flights: Family of 3 are only passengers on...
The three people flew from Hyderabad after being stranded for over... READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars
6 August 2021
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from August 8