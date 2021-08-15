In pictures: Indian expats in UAE mark 75th Independence Day, set goals for 2047 By Ashwani Kumar Published on August 15, 2021 at 10.50

1 of 9 Indian expatriates in the UAE marked the 75th Indian Independence Day, with new goals set to be achieved by the centenary celebrations in 2047.-Photos by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

2 of 9 With visible success in the UAE’s fight against the pandemic, a few representatives of the community could be in attendance, to mark the occasion at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

3 of 9 Pavan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, hoisted the national flag, as the embassy staff and community leaders, and others who joined in from the live stream, sang the national anthem.

4 of 9 Kapoor noted that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – an initiative of the Indian government to celebrate 75 years of independence – is a “call to thinking, working together and collaborating” in the next 25 years, to create a country envisioned by the centenary of independent India.

5 of 9 The ambassador then read out the address of India's President Ram Nath Kovind, and spoke briefly about the several initiatives taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to take the country to greater heights.

6 of 9 The initiative, the ambassador noted, is also a ‘Jan Utsav’ – celebration of the people and the embassy will be looking for opportunities to conduct several activities to mark the occasion.

7 of 9 Kapoor pointed out, that almost 40,000 people from the UAE participated in recording the national anthem, as part of the ‘Rashtra Gaan’ initiative. “This is the second-highest number from all over the world, and the great thing about it is that everybody contributed”, he added.

8 of 9 Kapoor said the UAE has made “considerable progress since last year” in tackling the pandemic situation, which has enabled at least community representatives to be present at the embassy.