In pictures: Firefighters in Dubai bring massive Jebel Ali blaze under control

Web Report

Published on October 18, 2021 at 13.33

Cooling operations are currently underway

A fire that broke out on Monday at an oil waste disposal unit in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area has been brought under control, authorities said.
Photos: Dubai Media Office
Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently carrying out cooling operations, they added.
A statement by the Dubai Media Office attributed the thick smoke seen in the area to the burning of oily materials. It also said that the site was in a deserted area and far away from other factories in the area. No casualties have been reported.
