IGCF 2021: UAE minister to lead discussion on getting community involved in policymaking

Another session will highlight the effectiveness of storytelling in translating government discourses to communities.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development, will be turning the spotlight on the public’s role in decision-making in one session at the upcoming International Government Communication Forum (IGCF).

Buhumaid will be leading a discussion on how the community can get involved in decision-making.

The session is one of several events and talks lined up at the 10th IGCF, which will be held on September 26–27 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The goal is to promote a more effective use of communication as an instrument of policymaking and open government.

The forum’s agenda includes two interactive sessions: The first will discuss the importance of public involvement in nation-building through government communication channels; and the second will highlight the effectiveness of storytelling in translating government discourses to communities.

The session will also reveal the statistics on citizens’ participation in policymaking, government decision-making and development of public services, besides highlighting the efforts made by the UAE’s institutions to develop a constructive communications policy based on transparency and public opinion.

