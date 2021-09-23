Ice Warrior Challenge set to take place in Dubai on Oct 8

The event is set to take place at Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates

The Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in collaboration with Ski Dubai, has announced that the 12th Ice Warrior Challenge is set to take place on October 8, in Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates.

This year’s event will once again take place on one of the toughest commando assault courses in Ski Dubai, with participants taking on different obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

Registration for the event is now open for all snow sports enthusiasts on https://www.premieronline.com/event/ice_warrior_12_5588.

The event will be open to people aged between 15 and 60 but limited spaces are available. The last day for registration being October 5.