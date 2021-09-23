Ice Warrior Challenge set to take place in Dubai on Oct 8
The event is set to take place at Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in collaboration with Ski Dubai, has announced that the 12th Ice Warrior Challenge is set to take place on October 8, in Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates.
This year’s event will once again take place on one of the toughest commando assault courses in Ski Dubai, with participants taking on different obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.
Registration for the event is now open for all snow sports enthusiasts on https://www.premieronline.com/event/ice_warrior_12_5588.
The event will be open to people aged between 15 and 60 but limited spaces are available. The last day for registration being October 5.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 2 expats jailed for sexually assaulting 8-...
The boy's mother had sent him to buy bread from the grocery store READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Four jailed for human trafficking, running a ...
The defendants lured a 17-year-old Pakistani girl to Dubai by... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: Sarah Al Amiri visits Halcon, a firm that...
Halcon contributes to the UAE's drive towards a smart industrial... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai becomes UN-designated role model for a...
Sheikh Hamdan congratulates government entities involved in feat READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: AR Rahman calls Dubai a 'Yes place'
The music legend is directing an all-women 50-member Firdaus... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park: What's new, ticket prices,...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
News
Ice Warrior Challenge set to take place ...
The event is set to take place at Ski Dubai at Mall of ... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline