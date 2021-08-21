ICA six-star centre in Dubai thanks teamwork for its achievement

Al Barsha centre, which operates from 7am to 5pm, caters to almost 200 visitors every day

Employees of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s (ICA) Al Barsha branch in Dubai couldn’t be happier after getting the six-star rating in the latest evaluation of 69 government service centres in the country.

In an exclusive sneak peek into the centre, Khaleej Times learnt exactly why the ICA centre deserves to be on the top of the merit list.

As soon as they enter, customers are greeted by smiling executives who are ready to assist them. The courteous staff not only make an excellent first impression but also goes the extra mile to deliver innovative services.

Khadeejah Mohamed Shaheen, head of Identity Service Points at Al Barsha ID centre, said: “We are proud of our achievement today and the teamwork that it entails. We’ve worked really hard to move up from five stars to six stars and have waited for it for a long time. There is no doubt that reaching this level of excellence would not have been possible without the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We constantly strive to provide the best services to our customers and improve the quality of life. At Al Barsha, we consciously endeavoured to be at the forefront of government departments in achieving this vision. So, the relentless effort of the team has been significant. The staff has worked diligently in providing the best government services and meeting the aspirations of customers efficiently... both physically and digitally. Flexibility in accordance with best practices and global standards has been a key driving force for all.”

The centre, which operates from 7am to 5pm, caters to almost 200 visitors every day. Several others use the centre’s online services.

Employees ensure that customers’ waiting time at the centre does not exceed 10 minutes. Then, service provision is not supposed to exceed five minutes.

“The world is constantly changing and the expectations of customers and their aspirations for services are also constantly changing, so the team at Al Barsha centre has been adeptly involving its customers in providing proactive services through brainstorming sessions and customer meetings, so that the team can provide outstanding services to all,” added Shaheen.

Apart from a dedicated customer happiness workstation for females, a quaint play area is tucked in the women’s section, where mothers coming in with children can speak to the executives in peace, while their little ones remain happily engaged.

An on-duty attendant carefully listens to customer requirements, often guiding clients on the UAE Pass and ICA applications, online registrations, or simply understanding the app.

Besides, the centre boasts a smart business hub with laptop installations, a knowledge corner with an array of books, and a coffee corner which is open to all at all times.

To incentivise staff, the names and pictures of the best employees not only appear on the display board — a few dedicated parking spots are also allotted with scarlet labels, mentioning the recognition.

“Over the past three years, after merging with the citizenship and residency sector in the Ministry of Interior, the authority has developed an integrated strategy for the development of services, focusing on developing infrastructure in line with government trends in digital transformation, to be a leader in providing leading services around the clock,” said the officer who is at the helm of the service desk.

The ICA employs a customer relationship management and satisfaction measurement approach to identify customer’s expectations by organising regular brainstorming sessions, taking feedback, being open to complaints and suggestions and observing customer satisfaction ratings.

How ICA beat the Covid challenge

Amid the pandemic, more customers have started using smart applications — which helped them access services as part of the ‘Khalk In Your Home’ initiative launched by the Crisis and Emergency Authority.

“The biggest challenge faced by identity centres was at the beginning of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Many stopped providing their service but identity centres continued to provide services to all segments of society, fully adhering to health and safety standards,” explained Khadeejah Mohamed Shaheen.

“The idea was to ensure that the identity cards continue to be valid for members of the community in their vital role in various aspects of life. Therefore, going digital and providing smart services has definitely been the way forward while ensuring that our app allows people to access our services, no matter where they are located.”