#IAmEmirati: How this chef went from peeling potatoes to cooking for the world

Meet the first Emirati chef of the world's largest flight catering kitchen.

In pursuit of a career in the kitchen, Saud Mohammed Al Matrooshi had to peel potatoes, mop floors and serve diners. Today, he is a full-fledged chef whose dishes are travelling the world on Emirates flights.

He is the first Emirati to have been named chief executive chef of Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC).

“I like being in the kitchen. I started cooking for my friends at camping sites while I was still young. Everyone likes my food,” Al Matrooshi told Khaleej Times.

The 35-year-old Dubai resident has always loved cooking since he was a child, mainly because good food has always brought his family together. He grew up seeing his dad lovingly whip up meals for the family.

Al Matrooshi, however, didn’t take up culinary art in college. Instead, he earned a degree in communication technology. He started his career as a marketing manager at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

Though he was in marketing, he would spend a lot of his free time in the club’s kitchen. Noticing his passion for cooking, his boss decided to put him on a chef training course — a surprise that Al Matrooshi was extremely grateful for.

Hard work, determination

Becoming a chef was no walk in the park, he recalled. “During my training at the Dubai Creek and Yacht Club kitchen, I worked as a cleaner, steward and storekeeper. I worked in the inventory, butchery and all other sections.”

His mentor, a French chef, made him go through all the kitchen tasks so he could learn the basics of the operations.

“I learnt that being a chef was such a highly respected profession especially in the West. However, it was not the case here, as my friends and relatives would always ask me what I do whenever they I tell them I work in the kitchen. But it didn’t deter me from pursuing my dream career.”

He took a catering course at a culinary institute in London and another course at a school in Thailand to become a certified chef. Then off he went into the food industry. The Emirati father of two boys and one girl worked as chef for a restaurant in Dubai before starting his own food concepts.

Joining world’s largest flight catering kitchen

Then, he got a job at Emirates. After working for years at EKFC, Al Matrooshi was gradually promoted to the position of executive sous chef.

“I am happy and honoured to be the chief executive chef at the world’s largest flight catering kitchen which produces about 255,000 meals a day,” he said.

“My major job now is more operational than cooking. I handle all orders, menu development, logistics, etc.”

The EKFC provides in-flight catering and support services to over 100 airlines across the globe. The kitchen operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, churning out meals that have to meet the specific requirements.

The chef is now on a mission to inspire young Emiratis into joining the catering profession and bring all UAE national chefs together.

Snapchat cooking lessons got him Emirates job

Saud Mohammed Al Matrooshi enjoyed giving cooking lessons on social media and thousands of Netizens have been following him. It turned out, one of his followers on Snapchat was part of the Emirates catering team.

“He liked my cooking skills and asked me to join the team.” After an interview, part of which was to cook for a panel of experts, he was offered the job as a chef.

“Over the years, I have worked to integrate different things and components suitable for the airline,” he said. “From constantly thinking about new dishes to serve passengers who are from across the world to examining the food produced by the kitchen workers, the biggest challenge is satisfying the customers.”

The EKFC usually offers meals based on the destination of the flight. Al Matrooshi likes mixing and serving different cuisines in distinctive ways — but he always ensures that the Emirati cuisine is included on every flight.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com