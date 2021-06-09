Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi shut down over multiple safety violations

Insects were also detected at the facility.

A hypermarket in Abu Dhabi has been ordered shut after multiple health and safety violations were detected.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said Rishee’s New Gen Hypermarket did not adhere to general hygiene guidelines.

It failed to close sewage openings and repair cracks in the floor. The facility also did not store foodstuff in a hygienic manner, leaving it exposed to contamination.

Despite repeated warnings, the hypermarket management failed to implement changes. Three warnings were issued from April 25 to June 7.

The hypermarket will remain closed till it rectifies the hygiene shortcomings and ensures health and food safety.

The ADAFSA has urged residents to report food safety complaints to 800555.

