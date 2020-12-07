How to avail of 50% discount on Sharjah traffic fines
The discount on traffic fines was announced as part of the 49th National Day celebrations of the UAE.
The Sharjah Police on Monday said motorists can avail of 50 per cent discount on traffic fines while paying through the Ministry of Interior app or the Sahl devices in the emirate.
Read: You can now pay Dubai traffic fines in monthly installments
The discount on traffic fines was announced as part of the 49th National Day celebrations of the UAE. The discount scheme started on December 2 will last for 49 days.
Also read: Dh1,000 fine: UAE radars to catch sudden swerves
The police, in a tweet on Monday, urged the residents to make use of the discount by paying the traffic fines before the end of the scheme. Sahl devices are installed in 12 locations in various parts of the emirate.
All traffic violations, except serious violations, will be included in the discount, said Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police. Additionally, all vehicle impoundments and traffic points will be cancelled.
The Sharjah Police will take all necessary steps to facilitate services for the customers and make them happy, he added.
Discounts have also been announced in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Fujairah.
