How to apply for a UAE Business Golden Visa
Business Gold Visa offers permanent residency to non-national and non-resident entrepreneurs.
The UAE has added a list of professionals who can now apply for a 10-year golden residency visa.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced that more classes of professionals will now be eligible for the 10-year golden residency visas.
If you plan on applying for Business Golden Visa, which is a part of the Golden Visa system, then you can visit the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship electronic platform for the same.
The Business Gold Visa offers permanent residency to non-national and non-resident entrepreneurs who wish to set up business operations in the UAE.
Below are the steps to apply for a Business Golden Visa:
Step 1 – You will have to enter your email address and create a password to register on www.business.goldenvisa.ae.
Step 2 – Apply on the site for the visa. Your application will be reviewed by the authorities and you will receive an email notifying the outcome in 30 days from the time of submitting the application.
Step 3 – After your application has been approved, you will receive a link via email to upload relevant documents for the visa purpose.
Step 4 – Your application will then be verified by the authorities following which you will be granted your visa.
-
Transport
Dh3k fine for riding quadbikes on public roads,...
Violating quadbikes will be impounded for three months READ MORE
-
Business
Abu Dhabi announces freelancer licences for...
The licences were previously issued to UAE nationals only. READ MORE
-
Transport
Monday morning rush clogs Dubai-Sharjah roads
Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules and take alternate routes ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cool, rainy weather forecast for UAE on Monday
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews