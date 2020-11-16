How to apply for a UAE Business Golden Visa

Business Gold Visa offers permanent residency to non-national and non-resident entrepreneurs.

The UAE has added a list of professionals who can now apply for a 10-year golden residency visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced that more classes of professionals will now be eligible for the 10-year golden residency visas.

If you plan on applying for Business Golden Visa, which is a part of the Golden Visa system, then you can visit the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship electronic platform for the same.

The Business Gold Visa offers permanent residency to non-national and non-resident entrepreneurs who wish to set up business operations in the UAE.

Below are the steps to apply for a Business Golden Visa:

Step 1 – You will have to enter your email address and create a password to register on www.business.goldenvisa.ae.

Step 2 – Apply on the site for the visa. Your application will be reviewed by the authorities and you will receive an email notifying the outcome in 30 days from the time of submitting the application.

Step 3 – After your application has been approved, you will receive a link via email to upload relevant documents for the visa purpose.

Step 4 – Your application will then be verified by the authorities following which you will be granted your visa.