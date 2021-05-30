- EVENTS
House-helps get free makeovers in Dubai
Housemaids can visit the Dubai-based lounge each month to get free detailed facials.
A beauty lounge is pampering house-helps by offering them free services as a way of giving back to these army of women who keep our houses ticking, clean and safe, even in the face of the pandemic.
The Branding Room has tied up with Dubai Housekeeping, that supplies household help to residents round the clock, to provide free beauty services to maids every month, for the next few months.
Housemaids can visit the Dubai-based lounge each month to get free detailed facials — each customised and suited to their skin type — or relaxing body treatments.
Mae Romero Do-Thanh, founder of The Branding Room, said the initiative is their way of saying Thank You to ‘our home heroes’. “The initiative was one very close to my heart, as I value and understand the hardships that house helpers go through. Taking care of themselves or facials are often the last priority for them. I wanted to give back to the ladies, and to our community, through a little pamper-me time every month. We are very thrilled to partner with Dubai Housekeeping and we can’t wait to have the ladies leave our premises with a lasting glow,” she said.
Under the initiative, two house helps will be invited to the lounge every month to try out a facial, back facial or a body massage.
House maids will be selected by a team at Dubai Housekeeping, who will select the maids based on their performance at work. These include the nature of job and duration the house maids are dedicating to their work. Based on this, the selection team decides who is the most deserving candidate who needs to be awarded and pampered.
Filipina housemaid Rosalie Rosalie Dela Cruz, who availed of a session at the beauty lounge, said: “We had a great time visiting The Branding Room and experiencing something we haven’t experienced before. We are thankful to the beauty lounge for giving us the opportunity to feel pampered and relaxed.”
Estela Balbin, another maid who took a session, said: “We are grateful for being recognised and showered with love. I had a super nice experience being spoilt at the salon, and given the opportunity, would love to come again.”
