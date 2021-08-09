Hijri New Year: Sheikh Mohammed shares 'most important lesson for Muslims today'

Migration represents efforts and sacrifices to build a better tomorrow, he said.

The Ruler of Dubai has posted an inspirational message to mark the start of the Islamic New Year.

He reflected on the lessons offered by the great migration of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) 1,443 years ago. The Islamic Hijri calendar is counted from the day the Prophet (PBUH) and his companions migrated from Makkah to Madina.

ALSO READ:

>> Hijri New Year: Moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia; August 10 is first day of Muharram

Tomorrow, August 10 (Muharram 1), would mark the first day of the year 1443 according to the Hijri calendar.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said immigration represents transformation and movement. It rejects remaining static, and is a symbol of endeavour.

.. .. .. .. .. .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 9, 2021

“Migration represents efforts and sacrifices to build a better tomorrow. This is the most important lesson for Muslims today… 1,443 years after the migration of our Prophet (PBUH) and his companions. May God bless them and grant them peace,” Sheikh Mohammed posted.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to Twitter on Monday to share his greetings on the occasion of the Islamic New Year.

"Congratulations to the UAE people and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Hijri New Year," he wrote. "May God bless all of us this year with peace, prosperity and good health."

Congratulations to the UAE people and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Hijri New Year. May God bless all of us this year with peace, prosperity and good health. — (@MohamedBinZayed) August 9, 2021

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) last week announced that the Hijri New Year holiday would be marked by the public and private sectors on Thursday, August 12, this year.

When combined with the Friday-Saturday weekend, residents can enjoy three days off.