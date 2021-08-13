Hijri New Year: Mother in Dubai provides 500 meals to labourers

She started providing food when she learned about the plight of the less privileged during Covid curbs.

It was a splendid feast for a few less privileged people on the eve of Muharram.

Tara Shah Khan, a mother, and a resident of Al Nahda in Dubai distributed 500 meals to labourers at the Sonapur Labour camp on Thursday. She started providing food when she learned about the plight of the less privileged during Covid curbs. Chicken biryani and rasgulla, with drinks was on the menu.

“It's a big blessing from Almighty God and all my friends, my family especially my husband Tanveer who supports me,” Tara said.

She inherited this tradition from her family, who helped the needy back in Mumbai. “I want to keep this tradition alive which my parents gave to me. My sisters Hemani and Reshma and my daughters Fatema and Zahra will learn and follow the same in the future, Insha Allah,” she added.

Tara feels that they are an important part of our life and also of the community. “We must treat them and celebrate with them. It's just to make them smile and spread happiness,” she said.

There were other mothers and friends present at the event. Social worker and advocate Sheela Thomas also took part in feeding the labourers.

Sheela said that the UAE has a lot of givers, is abundantly blessed with food and there is nothing like poverty. “The blue-collared workers earn less and lack nutritional food,” she said. “The idea came when my kids offered biryani when the pandemic struck and there were 20 unpaid labourers with no food.”

