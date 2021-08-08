Hijri New Year: Moon sighting committees to meet today
The UAE has already declared Thursday, August 12, as a holiday for the occasion.
The moon sighting committees will meet in the UAE and Saudi Arabia today to sight the crescent for the new Islamic year.
Muharram is the first month of the Hijri calendar. Unlike the Gregorian New Year, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system. Islamic Hijri months are based on either 29 or 30 days, unlike Gregorian months, which span over 31 days as well.
According to Astronomy Centre's calculations, the moon is unlikely to be sighted today. Therefore, the first of Muharram will fall on Tuesday, August 10, across most Islamic countries.
According to Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department calendar, the Islamic new year will also begin on August 10 in the UAE.
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) last week announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1443 would be marked by the public and private sectors on Thursday, August 12, this year.
The moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia will also meet today to sight the crescent of the Hijri new year.
