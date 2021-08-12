News
Hijri New Year holidays: Expected UAE dates revealed in calendar

Saman Haziq /Dubai
saman@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 12, 2021
Alamy.ae

Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department announced the key dates.


As the Islamic world marks the new Hijri year that commenced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) launched its free e-calendar. The calendar mentions important events and public holidays in the UAE.

While the public enjoys a three-day long weekend from Thursday onwards to mark the Islamic new year, the next public holiday, according to IACAD calendar, is expected to be on October 19, 2021, to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

Martyr's Day and UAE's 50th national Day will be the last public holidays of the year, with a public holiday expected on November 30, 2021 and two public holidays from December 2 to 3, respectively.

Here is a list of key dates, events and public holidays here in the UAE as per the new Hijri calendar:

Official holidays and Islamic and national occasions in the year 1443H
OccasionHijri DateGregorian DateNo. of days
Beginning of Islamic New Year 1443HMuharram 1, 1443Tuesday, August 10, 20211
Prophet's BirthdayRabi Al Awwal 12, 1443Tuesday, October 19, 20211
Flag DayRabi Al Awwal 27, 1443Wednesday, November 3, 2021-
Commemoration DayRabi Al Akhir 25, 1443Tuesday, November 30, 20211
50th National DayRabi Al Akhir 27, 1443Thursday, December 2, 20212
Rabi Al Akhir 28, 1443Friday, December 3, 2021
New YearJumada Al Oula 27, 1443Saturday, January 1, 2022
Night of Isra Wal MiraajRajab 27, 1443Monday, February 28, 2022-
Night of Shabaan 15Shabaan 15, 1443Friday, March 18, 2022-
Beginning of Ramadan 1443HRamadan 1, 1443Saturday, April 2, 2022-
Laylatul QadrRamadan 27, 1443Thursday, April 28, 2022-
29th & 30th of RamadanRamadan 29, 1443Saturday, April 30, 20222
Ramadan 30, 1443Sunday, May 1, 2022
Eid-ul-FitrShawwal 1, 1443Monday, May 2, 2021
ArafahDhul Hijjah 9, 1443Friday, July 8, 20221
Eid-ul-AdhaDhul Hijjah 10, 1443Saturday, July 9, 20223

Saman Haziq



