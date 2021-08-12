Hijri New Year holidays: Expected UAE dates revealed in calendar
Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department announced the key dates.
As the Islamic world marks the new Hijri year that commenced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) launched its free e-calendar. The calendar mentions important events and public holidays in the UAE.
While the public enjoys a three-day long weekend from Thursday onwards to mark the Islamic new year, the next public holiday, according to IACAD calendar, is expected to be on October 19, 2021, to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).
Martyr's Day and UAE's 50th national Day will be the last public holidays of the year, with a public holiday expected on November 30, 2021 and two public holidays from December 2 to 3, respectively.
Here is a list of key dates, events and public holidays here in the UAE as per the new Hijri calendar:
|Occasion
|Hijri Date
|Gregorian Date
|No. of days
|Beginning of Islamic New Year 1443H
|Muharram 1, 1443
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|1
|Prophet's Birthday
|Rabi Al Awwal 12, 1443
|Tuesday, October 19, 2021
|1
|Flag Day
|Rabi Al Awwal 27, 1443
|Wednesday, November 3, 2021
|-
|Commemoration Day
|Rabi Al Akhir 25, 1443
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|1
|50th National Day
|Rabi Al Akhir 27, 1443
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|2
|Rabi Al Akhir 28, 1443
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|New Year
|Jumada Al Oula 27, 1443
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Night of Isra Wal Miraaj
|Rajab 27, 1443
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|-
|Night of Shabaan 15
|Shabaan 15, 1443
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|-
|Beginning of Ramadan 1443H
|Ramadan 1, 1443
|Saturday, April 2, 2022
|-
|Laylatul Qadr
|Ramadan 27, 1443
|Thursday, April 28, 2022
|-
|29th & 30th of Ramadan
|Ramadan 29, 1443
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|2
|Ramadan 30, 1443
|Sunday, May 1, 2022
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|Shawwal 1, 1443
|Monday, May 2, 2021
|Arafah
|Dhul Hijjah 9, 1443
|Friday, July 8, 2022
|1
|Eid-ul-Adha
|Dhul Hijjah 10, 1443
|Saturday, July 9, 2022
|3
-
