Hijri New Year holidays: Expected UAE dates revealed in calendar

Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department announced the key dates.

As the Islamic world marks the new Hijri year that commenced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) launched its free e-calendar. The calendar mentions important events and public holidays in the UAE.

While the public enjoys a three-day long weekend from Thursday onwards to mark the Islamic new year, the next public holiday, according to IACAD calendar, is expected to be on October 19, 2021, to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

Martyr's Day and UAE's 50th national Day will be the last public holidays of the year, with a public holiday expected on November 30, 2021 and two public holidays from December 2 to 3, respectively.

Here is a list of key dates, events and public holidays here in the UAE as per the new Hijri calendar:

Official holidays and Islamic and national occasions in the year 1443H Occasion Hijri Date Gregorian Date No. of days Beginning of Islamic New Year 1443H Muharram 1, 1443 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1 Prophet's Birthday Rabi Al Awwal 12, 1443 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1 Flag Day Rabi Al Awwal 27, 1443 Wednesday, November 3, 2021 - Commemoration Day Rabi Al Akhir 25, 1443 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1 50th National Day Rabi Al Akhir 27, 1443 Thursday, December 2, 2021 2 Rabi Al Akhir 28, 1443 Friday, December 3, 2021 New Year Jumada Al Oula 27, 1443 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Night of Isra Wal Miraaj Rajab 27, 1443 Monday, February 28, 2022 - Night of Shabaan 15 Shabaan 15, 1443 Friday, March 18, 2022 - Beginning of Ramadan 1443H Ramadan 1, 1443 Saturday, April 2, 2022 - Laylatul Qadr Ramadan 27, 1443 Thursday, April 28, 2022 - 29th & 30th of Ramadan Ramadan 29, 1443 Saturday, April 30, 2022 2 Ramadan 30, 1443 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Eid-ul-Fitr Shawwal 1, 1443 Monday, May 2, 2021 Arafah Dhul Hijjah 9, 1443 Friday, July 8, 2022 1 Eid-ul-Adha Dhul Hijjah 10, 1443 Saturday, July 9, 2022 3