Hijri New Year: Free e-calendar with prayer times, official holidays launched in Dubai

The calendar is based on calculations done by scholars.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai launched its e-calendar for the new Islamic year Hijri 1443, which began on Tuesday, August 11.

The free-for-all digital calendar includes the prayer times, religious occasions, and official holidays in the UAE, according to Sharia.

The calendar is based on calculations done by scholars and takes into account scientific and astronomical standards. It is available in its electronic version on IACAD website (www.iacad.gov.ae) and on the IACAD’s smart application.

It is also available via IACAD’s official social media accounts, as well as by subscribing to the free service available via social media applications.

For more inquiries, people can call the toll-free number 800600.

The calendar also includes a group of rulings, sermons, sayings, dates of religious and national events and official holidays during 1443 (2021-22), such as the date of fasting on Ashura, the date of the Prophet’s birthday, the date of the first Ramadan, and the date of the first days of Eid Al Fitr and the date of the beginning of Eid Al Adha.

A group of experts has been working together to set prayer times for Dubai and its suburbs, such as Hatta, Lahbab, Al Lisaili, Margham, Marqab, Al Faqa.

The authority used to print hard copies of the calendar, which the public could get by physically visiting its offices.

However, this year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with Dubai's paperless strategy, IACAD decided to come up with an e-version.

IACAD has been issuing Hijri calendars for Dubai since 1393 AH or 1973 and it is considered one of the most important services of the department, said Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, the Director-General of IACAD.

He also added: "On this occasion, we remind all Muslims around the world of the specialised website, The Global Platform for Prayer Times, at the following address: http://salatcalendar.com, which helps in knowing the prayer times for any part of the world.”

The website, he said, was launched last year in partnership with the International Astronomy Centre.

saman@khaleejtimes.com