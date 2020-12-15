Have you seen this unique teacup sculpture in Jumeira?

A new Dubai campaign aims to highlight the neighbourhood as the place to be

A new campaign has been launched to highlight the social and cultural character of the Jumeira neighbourhood in Dubai. And authorities say “no effort will be spared” to ensure the project is a success.

The new brand identity campaign is part of the Jumeira Project, an initiative launched in 2018 to transform the neighbourhood into a creative and social destination.

Launched by the Dubai Media Office’s creative arm, Brand Dubai, the project seeks to celebrate the combination of Emirati heritage and cosmopolitan urban spirit that defines the uptown neighbourhood. And everything from the design elements in the Jumeira logo to the wide array of creative events and activities available in the locality will be geared to highlight those aspects.

“While being deeply rooted in the country’s traditional culture, Jumeira also represents the progressive values and aspirations that have shaped Dubai including its futuristic vision and inclusive ethos,” said Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office. “The initiative is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to infuse a new creative energy into one of the city’s prominent neighborhoods and showcase its distinctive heritage, modernity and innovative spirit.”

The Dubai authority will be partnering with several other government entities to this end. One such entity is the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which will see eight sculptures created by international artists and being installed at select bus stops along Jumeira Road stretching from the Dubai Canal to Jumeira Al Naseem. “RTA will spare no effort in committing all its resources for the success of the Jumeira Project,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors.

Meanwhile, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) are committed to enhancing Dubai’s position as an “incubator of creativity” through events such as Earth Hour and Green Week.

Dubai Municipality’s projects in Jumeira included 23 distinctive murals created on Jumeira road, while Dubai Sports Council has pledged to continue to support the “burgeoning sports district” that Jumeira has become by organising many more sports events in the district.

Street art activations, libraries being turned into community centres, and cultural tours are just some of the other initiatives visitors to this neighbourhood can expect to see in the days ahead.