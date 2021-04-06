Happy 50, UAE: Golden Jubilee celebrations begin

Emiratis and expatriates pay glowing tributes to the UAE and its beloved leaders as it steps into its Golden Jubilee celebrations

From sending the Hope Probe to Mars to starting its nuclear energy plant – the UAE has come a long way in a short span of 50 years.

The country’s Year of the 50th celebrations officially begin tomorrow, April 6, with year-long events. Till March 31, 2022, the country will celebrate its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.

The UAE leaders had earlier declared 2021 as the Year of the 50th – celebrating the fact that it has completed 50 glorious years since the Union of the seven Emirates in 1971.

Emiratis and expatriates have paid glowing tributes to their country and its beloved leaders as it steps into its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The fact that even the Covid-19 pandemic did not slow its growth has been hailed by many.

The introduction of several new visa schemes; the way the UAE has handled the Covid-19 crisis; and the national vaccination programme are among the several achievements that have inspired hope among the UAE residents.

Here is how Emiratis and expats wished a happy 50th to their country:

Malak Afarsi, an Emirati mother of two girls aged eight and six, said: “Even though Emiratis are a small portion of the population, as the country and its population grows by leaps and bounds, it helps us grow as a nationality. Our astronauts have reached space and we have reached Mars. It was Sheikh Zayed’s dream. About 50 years, we did not think this would be possible. But our leaders have always had such an incredible vision for the future. We are the safest country in the world, we have already achieved several feats and several records have been broken; we have become a force to reckon with. I am so proud of my country and I am excited to see what the future holds for us.”

Musa Khalfan, an Emirati athlete often called UAE’s fastest man, said: “In 50 years, I hope we will be on Mars because, for the UAE, nothing is impossible. Take a look at how the UAE has handled the Covid-19 crisis. People in Europe are still in lockdown, but here we have been given the vaccine and life to some extent has returned to normal. My biggest hope for the UAE is that everyone stays in good health and may God bless all our leaders for taking good care of us.”

Nadia Al Mahdi, Emirati founder of Hey Nadz and Ombre Cosmetics, said: “We have reached the skies already, and over the next 50 years my only expectation is that they continue to focus on the younger generation and provide more support for the fresh graduates. I would like to see the UAE do more things when it comes to children of all ages and nationalities”

Carolina Oliveira, nursery manager from Brazil who has been a Dubai resident for nearly 13 years said, “I feel very blessed to be in the UAE and feel very proud of what the country has achieved. I am raising my children here as well. The UAE provides equal opportunity for all those living here; take for example the Covid-19 vaccine. The majority of the population is already vaccinated unlike so many other countries in the world. The past several years has been very exciting, and I believe the next 50 years will also be a walk into progress. The UAE will always stay ahead of the game and I feel excited to be a part of this journey.”

Ali Shabdar, MEA regional director at Zoho Corp and Canadian-Iranian expat, said: “This year we are all celebrating 50 years of staggering growth of the UAE from humble beginnings to a global player in a multitude of areas. We pride ourselves to be a part of this inspiring journey and calling this progressive, safe, and business-friendly country home. In the next 50 years we will further build on the robust infrastructure established in an impressively short span of time and become world leaders in human growth and prosperity leaving our mark in history.”

Mostafa Al Guezeri, managing director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids, and Egyptian expat said: “We will be proud to join the festivity, achievement of the UAE, the Country that has evolved a great deal in the last 50 years to be at the forefront of the world in various fields. UAE has grown tremendously in all sectors including Space Program and this is only possible due to the great leadership in the country. UAE will be at the forefront as a digital and smart city and be known among the most advanced nations in the world.”

Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares and Indian expat, said: “Our heartiest congratulations to the great Rulers and people of the UAE on the occasion of The Year of the 50th. During the past half a century, the visionary leaders transformed this nation from a dot in the desert into an oasis of peace and prosperity and one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. The Rulers are tirelessly striving for the welfare of the citizens and expatriates from around the world. For those who have proudly made the UAE their second home, this great nation gives great joy to be a part of its miraculous growth story.”

Dr Jovy Hilado, general practitioner, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi: “I’ve been living in the UAE for eight years and I’ve witnessed great progress during this time. I feel blessed to be here as the residents receive excellent healthcare. Also, the response to Covid-19 has been incredible and the response from patients, especially from the Filipino community has been good as well. They feel well taken care of. For the next 50 years, I hope UAE continues to progress so that in return, the UAE can help more people.”

PB Abdul Jebbar, MD, Hotpack Global and Indian expat said: “Being a UAE-based manufacturing company, Hotpack is proud to join the celebrations of the year of fiftieth. The visionary leaders of this country have truly worked from their heart to develop UAE to what it is today, showcasing growth and prosperity while still maintaining its rich culture and heritage. We pledge our allegiance by continuing to contribute to the growth of this wonderful nation.

