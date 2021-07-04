- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Grab super saver offers at Amazon
The online giant’s Super Saver Week offers bargains on a whole range of items, from beauty to pet care products
After the roaring success of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is back with another tempting deal — the Super Saver Week.
From grocery items to health and personal care products, there are a whole plethora of bargains you can bag. The offers will run for an entire week, giving you plenty of time to pore over the discounts. So why not stock up on a whole year’s worth of supply?
For RAKBANK card holders, there’s more. Enjoy an additional 10 and 15 per cent discount on using the code RAK10 and SAVE15 respectively.
The buck doesn’t stop here! Amazon has also launched Subscribe & Save, an innovative and easy-to-use service allowing customers to schedule automatic deliveries of everyday essentials. There are discounts of up to 10 per cent on daily essential categories such as home and personal care, pet store, food and nutrition, and more — with free delivery across the UAE.
Shopaholics can visit www.amazon.ae/subscribeandsave to subscribe to the service. Customers can also filter Subscribe & Save eligible options through the Amazon.ae search bar, and navigate to subscriptions through ‘Your Account’.
To get to your happy shopping place, visit