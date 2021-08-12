World Youth Day: UAE leaders post inspiring message

'It is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow'

The UAE leaders have posted inspiring messages for the youth, expressing trust in them to create a better tomorrow.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had a simple but special message for the youth: “The future is in your hands.”

The tweet posted on the International Youth Day on Thursday reflects the level of trust the UAE Vice-President places in the youth to lead the country to greater heights.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to Twitter on the day to say that the UAE’s “proud history was shaped by our people”.

“It is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow. On International Youth Day, let us celebrate their potential, empower them to succeed, and trust them to create a brighter future for all,” he tweeted.

The UAE has launched several initiatives over the past few years to engage the youth in the nation building process.

In 2016, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the position of a Minister of State for Youth Affairs. Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui – who was one of the youngest ministers in the world when appointed at the age of 22 in 2016 - holds the post currently.