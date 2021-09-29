Video: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum site, meets architect Frank Gehry
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with globally renowned architect Frank Gehry and visited the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum site on Saadiyat Island.
During the visit, Sheikh Khaled discussed progress on the region’s pre-eminent museum dedicated to global modern and contemporary art. The landmark project will foster global cultural exchange and cement Abu Dhabi’s plans as a centre for culture and creative industries.
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be established and developed by DCT - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, and is the latest instalment in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s international group of museums.
- . pic.twitter.com/Cex0qXmIjO— (@admediaoffice) September 29, 2021
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Manarat Al Saadiyat and the Cultural Foundation.
Also in attendance were Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), as well as William Mack and Wendy Fisher, Chairman and President of the Board of Trustees of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.
-
Government
Video: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits...
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders condole with King of Morocco on death ...
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,...
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of ... READ MORE
-
Visa and Immigration
UAE: Apply for 5-yr multiple-entry tourist visa;...
Multiple-entry tourist visa holders can stay in the UAE for a maximum ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021...
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE
-
Sports
Video: Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing
He is planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections. READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony