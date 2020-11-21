Video: Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional developments

The two sides also touched upon the Abraham Peace Accord signed by the UAE and Israel.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and visiting United States, US, Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, took stock of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest and discussed ways of furthering bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace on Saturday, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East, ongoing efforts and moves aimed at settling regional crises and containing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic means as well as joint action to support the foundations of regional peace and stability in addition to the dangers of extremism, terrorism, hate speech and incitement, and the need for effective international action to confront them.

In this context, the two sides also touched upon the Abraham Peace Accord signed by the UAE and Israel, and its importance in opening up a new phase for relations and cooperation between countries in the Middle East, in addition to building on it to consolidate security, peace, stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

The meeting also dealt with the results of the US-UAE Strategic Dialogue launched last October and its role in promoting understanding between the two countries, deepening bilateral relations and pushing them to broader horizons in various fields in the interest of the two friendly peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary to the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi also attended the meeting.