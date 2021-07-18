US is UAE’s most important strategic partner: Gargash

Dr Gargash meets senior Biden Administration officials and members of Congress in the US to discuss regional matters

The US is the UAE’s most important and enduring strategic partner, said Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Wrapping up a weeklong visit to Washington, DC, Dr Gargash called the UAE-US relationship as strong as it has ever been.

During his visit, Dr Gargash met with senior Biden Administration officials and members of Congress to discuss regional matters, underscoring the strength of the UAE-US partnership.

He was accompanied by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Minister of State and Ambassador to the US; and Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Assistant Minister of Political Affairs.

“The US is one of our most important relationships. It is as close and as strong as it has ever been with the Biden Administration.” Dr Gargash said. “In our 50th year, the UAE’s shared vision and values with the US are well appreciated.”

At a White House briefing with National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and other senior officials, Dr Gargash underscored the UAE’s renewed emphasis on diplomacy and de-escalation.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to work closely with the US on regional matters and explored ways to build upon the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel and bring about greater regional prosperity and stability.

The senior UAE diplomat also met with Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, to discuss ways the UAE and US can intensify cooperation to resolve regional conflicts and pressing global challenges like climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and nuclear proliferation.

During meetings at the US Capitol, Dr Gargash highlighted the UAE’s forward-looking approach to building a more tolerant, prosperous and peaceful region that advances collective UAE-US interests and values and grows bilateral trade and investment relationship.

He also met Senator Bill Hagerty (TN), Senator Todd Young (IN) and Senator Jeff Merkley (OR).

Dr Gargash and the other senior UAE officials also announced a new partnership between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies to train the next generation of young leaders in international relations.