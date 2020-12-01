UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM discuss boosting relations
The meeting touched on the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts being made to confront its fallout.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, reviewed the prospects of fostering relations between the two nations across various fronts.
This came as the top UAE diplomat welcomed the Afghan minister on Monday and discussed growing cooperation in the fields of logistics and food security in addition to exchanging views over a number of regional and international issues of interest.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's determination to reinforce relations with Afghanistan across various domains.
The Afghan minister congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the 49th UAE National Day, commending the developmental achievements and the prestigious stature boasted by the UAE regionally and internationally.
Attending the meeting was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.
Also on Monday, Sheikh Abdullah and Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, reviewed the prospects of fostering the cooperation and friendship ties between the two nations across various fields.
This came as the top UAE diplomat welcomed the Afghan minister and discussed growing cooperation in the fields of education, AI, technology, health and economy, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of interest.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's determination to further enhance the privileged relations with Switzerland across various domains to the best interests of the two countries' peoples.
The Swiss minister congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the 49th UAE National Day, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.
Attending the meeting was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.
