UAE welcomes Morocco-Israel normalisation of relations

Filed on December 11, 2020 | Last updated on December 11, 2020 at 01.07 am

MoFAIC and Sheikh Mohamed both hail the move brokered by the US.

The UAE has welcomed Morocco's decision on Thursday to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reaffirmed the UAE's historical and principled stance supporting the sisterly state of Morocco's sovereignty over its entire territories, and underlined the importance of the US decision in contributing to consolidating security and stability in the region.

The UAE also hailed Morocco's sovereign decision to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel, expressing hope that this would reflect positively on promoting peace and international and regional cooperation.

The MoFAIC also expressed hope the agreement would support the joint endeavours in the region to achieve security and prosperity.

We welcome the United States recognition of Rabat’s sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara, as well as the resumption of contacts and diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel. A positive step towards our common quest for stability, prosperity, and peace in the region. — (@MohamedBinZayed) December 10, 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also declared his delight at the move.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "This step, a sovereign move, contributes to strengthening our common quest for stability, prosperity, and just and lasting peace in the region".

Earlier on Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalise relations in a deal brokered with US help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months. Morocco follows the example of the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.