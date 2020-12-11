UAE welcomes Morocco-Israel normalisation of relations
MoFAIC and Sheikh Mohamed both hail the move brokered by the US.
The UAE has welcomed Morocco's decision on Thursday to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reaffirmed the UAE's historical and principled stance supporting the sisterly state of Morocco's sovereignty over its entire territories, and underlined the importance of the US decision in contributing to consolidating security and stability in the region.
December 10, 2020
The UAE also hailed Morocco's sovereign decision to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel, expressing hope that this would reflect positively on promoting peace and international and regional cooperation.
The MoFAIC also expressed hope the agreement would support the joint endeavours in the region to achieve security and prosperity.
We welcome the United States recognition of Rabat’s sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara, as well as the resumption of contacts and diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel. A positive step towards our common quest for stability, prosperity, and peace in the region.— (@MohamedBinZayed) December 10, 2020
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also declared his delight at the move.
Writing on Twitter, he said: "This step, a sovereign move, contributes to strengthening our common quest for stability, prosperity, and just and lasting peace in the region".
Earlier on Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalise relations in a deal brokered with US help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months. Morocco follows the example of the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.
-
Government
UAE welcomes Morocco-Israel normalisation of...
MoFAIC and Sheikh Mohamed both hail the move brokered by the US. READ MORE
-
Europe
Video: UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK's Prince...
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discussed a number of subjects with... READ MORE
-
News
Ajman varsity hospital marks first anniversary
The academic facility has become a popular medical tourism... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Gang in UAE arrested for raping girl, circulating ...
An investigation started on Wednesday and the group was nabbed on the ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews