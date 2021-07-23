Government
UAE: Umm Al Quwain royal Sheikha Maryam bint Ali bin Rashid Al Mualla passes away

Wam/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on July 23, 2021

Sheikha Maryam bint Ali bin Rashid Al Mualla passed away on Thursday afternoon.


The Royal court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has announced the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Ali bin Rashid Al Mualla, widow of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Mualla.

She passed away on Thursday afternoon, the statement added.




