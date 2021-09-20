Government
UAE, UK sign pact on industrial, advanced technologies collaboration

Prasun Sonwalkar/London
Filed on September 20, 2021
Life sciences, space and hydrogen are among key sectors in focus

The UAE and the UK have signed a partnership that will enable ‘greater collaboration’ on a broad range of priorities — from life sciences to space and industrial sectors, officials announced on Monday.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UK’s business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng signed the memorandum of cooperation on industrial and advanced technologies collaboration.

The officials said the memorandum would bolster bilateral cooperation in key areas, such as the development of life sciences, space, hydrogen, and wider industrial sectors, including supply chain resilience, regulations and standards.

It will be delivered through government-to-government cooperation, as well as business and academic engagement, and promises tangible outcomes for both countries.

It is envisaged that engagement across the sectors will be further enhanced through the investment opportunities agreed in the Sovereign Investment Partnership.

The signing took place during the Secretary of State and Al Jaber’s first in-person meeting, as part of a wider Guest of Government visit to London by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on September 16, when the leaders announced the new and ambitious UK-UAE Partnership for the Future, which will be strengthened by this memorandum of cooperation.

Kwarteng said: “I was delighted to join Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber in signing this important memorandum, ensuring a close working relationship between the UK and the UAE as both countries accelerate progress in research and development, better regulation and the transition to a greener planet.”

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




