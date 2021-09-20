UAE, UK sign pact on industrial, advanced technologies collaboration
Life sciences, space and hydrogen are among key sectors in focus
The UAE and the UK have signed a partnership that will enable ‘greater collaboration’ on a broad range of priorities — from life sciences to space and industrial sectors, officials announced on Monday.
Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UK’s business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng signed the memorandum of cooperation on industrial and advanced technologies collaboration.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE, UK sign climate action agreement
>> UAE-UK ink new energy partnership
The officials said the memorandum would bolster bilateral cooperation in key areas, such as the development of life sciences, space, hydrogen, and wider industrial sectors, including supply chain resilience, regulations and standards.
It will be delivered through government-to-government cooperation, as well as business and academic engagement, and promises tangible outcomes for both countries.
It is envisaged that engagement across the sectors will be further enhanced through the investment opportunities agreed in the Sovereign Investment Partnership.
>> UK-UAE sign pact to tackle illicit finance
The signing took place during the Secretary of State and Al Jaber’s first in-person meeting, as part of a wider Guest of Government visit to London by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Sheikh Mohamed met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on September 16, when the leaders announced the new and ambitious UK-UAE Partnership for the Future, which will be strengthened by this memorandum of cooperation.
Kwarteng said: “I was delighted to join Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber in signing this important memorandum, ensuring a close working relationship between the UK and the UAE as both countries accelerate progress in research and development, better regulation and the transition to a greener planet.”
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
UAE, UK sign pact on industrial, advanced...
Life sciences, space and hydrogen are among key sectors in focus READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate...
Bike stands at the back of vehicles often block the visibility of... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from...
UAE president had wished him on winning the presidential election;... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: How to report, block annoying marketing...
DED posts video that details the simple steps you can take to report... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
10 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate...
The fair is gearing up to be the world's greatest show READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Leave 3-week gap between flu shot and Covid...
Free influenza vaccines will be provided to high risk individuals READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Photos: 107-year-old Japanese twins certified as...
The announcement coincided with Respect for the Aged Day, a national... READ MORE
-
World
India: Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case
He has been ordered to pay Rs50,000 surety for his release. READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
24 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies