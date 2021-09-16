UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?

The customs authority issued a reminder on Twitter today.

Tourists and expatriates are flocking to the UAE, with the country easing Covid restrictions for travel from all destinations.

The Federal Customs Authority has reiterated that there is no limit to the amount of cash travellers can carry while flying to or from the UAE. However, if passengers are carrying Dh60,000 or more or its equivalent in other currencies, they must declare the amount to customs officers.

The customs authority issued the reminder in a Twitter post on Thursday, September 16.

The Dubai Customs had earlier this month said that certain items travellers bring with them to Dubai are exempted from customs duty. These include personal gifts with a value of Dh3,000; a maximum of 400 cigarettes; 50 cigars; and 500 grammes of tobacco. Anything above these is subject to customs duty.

>>Permitted luggage

- Digital cameras, TV and receiver (one of each)

- Personal sports equipment

- Portable computers and printers

- Medication for personal use, provided it complies with applicable regulations.

- Movie projection devices

- Radio and CD players.

>>Prohibited items

- Narcotics

- Paan substances, including betel leaves

- Gambling tools and machines

- Nylon fishing nets

- Live animals of pig species

- Raw ivory

- Laser pens with red light package

- Fake and counterfeited currency

- Publications, pictures, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures.

You can find the full list of items that are banned and allowed while travelling to the UAE here.