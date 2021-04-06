UAE to launch e-notary system to detect fake agencies

All legal documents will be verified via a barcode.

A new electronic notary management system that can verify legal documents through a barcode and detect fake agencies would be introduced in the UAE soon, said a minister on Tuesday.

Sultan Al Badi, UAE’s Minister for Justice, told the Federal National Council (FNC) that the updated mechanism for notary management involved placing a barcode on all transactions.

“It’ll allow the parties to verify the authenticity of the agencies that issued legal documents in a bid to detect fraud. The system will also ascertain the legal validity of an agency,” he said.

Al Badi gave the statement in response to a question from an FNC member Hamid Ali Al Shamsi, who sought to know about the preventive steps against fraudulent agencies.

Al Shamsi also spoke about a dire need to introduce a unified electronic system in the country regulating agencies issuing legal documents.

Al Badi stressed that the law stipulates tough penalties for violators.

He pointed out that an agent who misuses the power of attorney regarding the sale of a property is liable to be prosecuted by a jail term and a penalty, or both, in accordance with Article 399 of the Penal Code.

He said the ministry's services have been expedited.

"It takes less than two hours for completion of electronic transactions. This has further enhanced customers’ satisfaction," he said.

“So far, the ministry has completed the electronic linking procedures with 82 judicial and administrative bodies at federal and local levels. The ministry’s efforts have been consolidated, as it seeks to implement a raft of measures that aims at speedy completion of transactions,” he said.

“The electronic connection has been made with the local and federal authorities through the ‘electronic judicial letters’ mechanism, which digitally connects all federal judicial institutions with the implementing authorities. The move ensures that relevant authorities are notified of both judgments and judicial executive orders,” he added.

