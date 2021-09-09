UAE supports global efforts to re-establish peace, stability in Afghanistan
Emirates has so far provided more than $1.7 billion in humanitarian aid.
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has affirmed the UAE's support for international efforts being made to establish peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Afghanistan.
The minister made the remarks during her participation in the ministerial conference held via video conference at the invitation of the governments of the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany in the presence of the their top diplomats Antony Blinken and Heiko Maas, in addition to a number of ministers and senior officials.
Al Hashemy underlined the UAE's long-standing commitment to the people of Afghanistan, noting that the Emirates has so far provided more than $1.7 billion in humanitarian aid, on projects related to women's empowerment, housing and infrastructure.
She added that the UAE over the past few days sent five aid planes carrying humanitarian assistance, including emergency food and medical aid to meet the urgent needs of Afghan families under the tough circumstances they are reeling under.
The minister highlighted the UAE's efforts to evacuate around 40,000 Afghans and foreigners since August under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. She explained that the UAE is temporarily hosting thousands of Afghan families, primarily women and children, until they leave for their final destinations.
The UAE carried out several developmental and economic projects addressing women's needs in addition to medical initiatives aimed at protecting public health due to the tough conditions the Asian nation is going through, she added
Concluding, the minister underscored the need for acclerating collective efforts aimed at ensuring decent life for the people of Afghanistan.
-
Government
UAE supports global efforts to re-establish peace,...
Emirates has so far provided more than $1.7 billion in humanitarian... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How one village helped four kids of...
They have since undergone therapy and are now officially studying in... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai CEO teams up with 11-yr-old to launch...
The Little Bird book for toddlers will be available on the e-platform ... READ MORE
-
Education
93 Emiratis turn fiscal gurus after completing...
Graduates now all set to share their knowledge among families and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro turns 12: Why expats think it's the...
On 09-09-2009 at precisely 09.09.09pm, the first Metro card was... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get...
Long queues to buy real estate signal sector's return to pre-Covid... READ MORE
-
Technology
SpaceX to launch UAE’s next-gen satellite
Yahsat plans to launch Thuraya 4-NGS in the second half of 2023. READ MORE
-
Americas
'Taliban to allow 200 Americans, others to leave...
The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special... READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade