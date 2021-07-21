Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Sadr City market in Iraq

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 21, 2021

(Reuters)

At least 36 killed when a bomb ripped through a crowded Baghdad market.


The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a busy market in Sadr City, east of Iraqi capital Baghdad.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

36 killed in Iraq market blast ahead of Eid

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210721&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729920&Ref=AR&profile=1010 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1010,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 