UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Sadr City market in Iraq
At least 36 killed when a bomb ripped through a crowded Baghdad market.
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a busy market in Sadr City, east of Iraqi capital Baghdad.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.
36 killed in Iraq market blast ahead of Eid
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
