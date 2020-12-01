Government
UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Nigeria

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 1, 2020

(Reuters)

MoFA expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims.

The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that left over 100 people killed and numerous others injured in northeastern Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.




