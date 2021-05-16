Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque on Friday

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on May 16, 2021

(AFP)

Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.


The UAE has strongly condemned the explosion that targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its utter denunciation of these criminal acts and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, which aim to undermine security and stability and contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /uae-announces-300-billion-plan-on-knowledge-economy macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1010,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 