UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque on Friday
Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.
The UAE has strongly condemned the explosion that targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its utter denunciation of these criminal acts and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, which aim to undermine security and stability and contravene all religious and human values and principles.
The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
