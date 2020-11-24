UAE 'strongly condemns cowardly attack' by Houthis on Saudi Arabia fuel tank
MoFAIC 'renews its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia' regarding such terrorist attacks.
The UAE has strongly condemned the cowardly attack by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia on a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in north Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed in a statement that the UAE condemns this terrorist act of sabotage, and considers it new evidence of the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The Ministry renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia regarding these terrorist attacks, and its firm standing with the Kingdom against any threat to its security and stability. The ministry also reiterated UAE's support for the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The statement emphasised that the security of the UAE and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates as a threat to its security and stability system.
