UAE: Six-month visa service for golden residency launched; here's the cost
Not everyone will be eligible for this service.
The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has launched a service that will allow applicants of the golden residency to get a visa that's valid for six months with multiple entries allowed.
This is meant to allow them to complete all the procedures required for the golden residency and will particularly benefit those who travel a lot.
The authority noted on its website that the cost for the six-month visa is Dh1,150, and will be renewable once.
It further stated that the six-month visa is only for the purpose of completing golden visa procedures.
Who is eligible?
The categories eligible for the 6-month visa are:
>> Investors in public investments or real estate
>> Entrepreneurs
>> Doctors and scientists
>> Inventors
>> PhD holders
>> Athletes
>> Creative specialists in culture and art
>> Specialists in priority scientific fields
>> Specialists in engineering and science (epidemiology and viruses, artificial intelligence, big data, computers, electronics, programming, electrical, genetics, and biotechnology)
>> Outstanding students (high school or university)
How to apply
The procedure for application involves visiting the ICA website (https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/) and launching the service.
Following this, applicants will need to enter their information accurately, upload the required attachments, review the data entered, and pay the application fees.
If the application is returned for changes, the applicant must update the required information and resubmit the request within 30 days. Failure to do so will result in the application being cancelled.
If the application is returned to the applicant three times, it will be automatically cancelled, and the applicant will need to submit a fresh request.
