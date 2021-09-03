UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies

55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and smart services of 30 govt agencies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the UAE's top five and bottom five government agencies on Friday, based on his directive earlier this year to evaluate the digital and smart services offered by ministries and federal government departments.

After a survey of 30 government entities based on a poll comprising 55,000 respondents, the results are in:

UAE's best government agencies

- Ministry of Interior

- Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA)

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

- Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

- Ministry of Community Development

UAE's worst government agencies

- Ministry of Education

- Federal Tax Authority

- Securities and Commodities Authority

- General Authority for Pensions and Social Security

- Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Taking to Twitter to announce the survey results, Sheikh Mohammed said that the poor performing government agencies had 90 days to take remedial action and improve their performance. After which they will be re-evaluated, which would determine the next course of action.

Announcing the 2021 survey earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed had stressed that providing the world’s best services is a top priority and the focus of government work in the UAE.

He said the main goal is to deliver government services via digital channels.

"Within three months, we will evaluate the success of government agencies in providing integrated digital services that reach customers wherever they are and at any time.

“Such services should enable them to complete their transactions easily, quickly and efficiently.”

He said continuous evaluation of government services is not an administrative or routine procedure, but a “constructive approach aimed at celebrating excellence” and improvement.

Evaluation process

Over 1,300 digital services offered by federal government entities were evaluated.

It covered customers’ opinions about the services and their satisfaction levels.

The evaluation focuses on the customer’s experience in accessing and obtaining government services via digital channels; the number of steps involved; ease of paying fees; accuracy of services offered; and speed of completion.

Naming the best and worst

This is the second time that the UAE’s government centres would be evaluated, and the best and worst named.

In September 2019, Sheikh Mohammed had announced the UAE’s five best and worst service centres.

Fujairah's Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship was declared the best and Sharjah's Emirates Post, the worst.

yousufk@khaleejtimes.com