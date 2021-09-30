UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Adihex 2021
He toured the various pavilions, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products from different parts of the world.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the 18th International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex 2021) on Wednesday, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC and will run till October 3.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as he toured the various pavilions and sections of exhibition, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products and technologies from different parts of the world.
Sheikh Mohamed said Adihex has become a key platform for promoting awareness on the importance of preserving heritage, especially among the youth. He thanked the organisers for their efforts in putting together a great show.
He underlined the importance of tangible and intangible cultural heritage as pillars of the Emirati national identity and of the society's coherence.
He referred to the efforts made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve UAE's cultural heritage and his initiatives to protect human heritage.
