UAE: Sheikh Abdullah, envoy offer condolences to Israel over Mount Meron tragedy

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 30, 2021

Officials condoled with people of Israel and victims of families.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a telephone conversation with His Excellency Gabi Ashkenazi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, expressed his condolences over the victims of the stampede on Mount Meron during Lag BaOmer celebrations.

The minister expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Israeli government, people, and to the families of the victims. He wished the injured a speedy recovery, Wam reported on Friday.

UAE's first ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja also condoled with the families of the victims:

