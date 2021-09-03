UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food, medical assistance
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with social care.
The UAE sent a plane on Friday, carrying urgent medical and food aid to Afghanistan, as part of its contribution to provide the basic and necessary needs of thousands of Afghan families, especially the most vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly.
The urgent assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian role being played by the UAE to provide full support to brotherly Afghan people in such current circumstances, contribute to extending the much-needed support for the Afghan people, as well as to promote the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in commitment to the wise leadership's policy of promoting values of giving, tolerance and service to the humanity.
UAE hosts Afghan families, provides social care
At present time, UAE assistance was not limited to humanitarian aid only. A few days ago, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the UAE hosted thousands of Afghan families and provided them with care in the community temporarily, in addition to taking all appropriate actions to provide them with the necessities of a decent life.
