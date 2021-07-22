UAE refutes Human Rights Watch allegations concerning Emirati citizen Ahmed Mansoor
Mansoor receives the necessary medical care and examinations and is in good health.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has refuted allegations by Human Rights Watch concerning the welfare of Emirati citizen Ahmed Mansoor, underscoring that such claims are categorically untrue and have previously and repeatedly been proven to be false.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Saeed Rashed Al Hebsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the MoFAIC, noted the claims published by Human Rights Watch repeat allegations that originated from unverified sources.
Commenting on the report, Al Hebsi stated, "The UAE maintains an unwavering commitment to and respect for human rights as put forth by the country’s legislations and continues to cooperate with the United Nations and international partners in this regard."
Concerning Mansoor's welfare, Al Hebsi emphasised that while serving his sentence, Mansoor receives the necessary medical care and examinations and is in good health.
Al Hebsi also underlined that all measures taken by the UAE judiciary against Mansoor, beginning from the investigation and leveling of charges against him and concluding with the court’s ruling, came within the legal framework stipulated by relevant national legislation.
