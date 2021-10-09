UAE President issues decree to adopt 10 principles for next 50 years

The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month

The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued decree No. 15 for 2021 on the adoption of UAE’s 10 principles for the next 50 years.

The decree stipulates that all ministries, federal and local government authorities, and institutions in the country should adhere to these principles and use them as guidelines in all their directives and decisions, as well as work on the principles’ implementation through their plans and strategies.

The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month and billed as the basis for governing the country's future over the next 50 years.

These principles will be the core guidelines for all UAE’s institutions to strengthen the union, build a sustainable economy, harness all possible resources to build a more prosperous society, foster positive regional and global relations to achieve national goals, and support peace and stability across the world.

They are as follows:

