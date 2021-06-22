UAE: New 'Tourism 365' company launched to promote Abu Dhabi

To support the growth of Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination, enhance its regional and global positioning.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), part of ADQ, has launched 'Tourism 365'. The new company will create experiential travel opportunities for tourists coming to Abu Dhabi, and enhance the emirate’s regional and global positioning in the wider tourism sector.

The launch of the company is in line with ADNEC’s new broader role to support the growth of Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination, increasing leisure visitors, enhancing guest experiences, and extending their stay in the UAE’s capital. 'Tourism 365' will work in concert with key stakeholders across Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and the UAE.

“Tourism 365” will include Capital Experience, a high-quality destination management company, and Capital Travel, a premium travel operator. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, commented: “In launching Tourism 365, ADNEC continues to fulfil its strategy in developing Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector. Through strengthening and enhancing our business portfolio in tourism, and expanding to include leisure tourism, we actively amplify the economic impact of ADNEC Group. Tourism 365 will play a critical role in growing the emirate of Abu Dhabi as one of the Middle East’s leading tourism destinations. It will do so through close collaboration with partners across the government and private sectors, most notably the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), alongside local and global companies specialised in this critical sector.

“Tourism 365 will contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s vibrant tourism ecosystem, bringing significant returns on investment to the emirate. It will do so by launching a range of companies that will promote the tourism industry and other supporting sectors, securing major partnerships with dominant international and travel companies. Finally, “Tourism 365” will enable innovation across the tourism sector, increasing the emirate’s attractiveness to international visitors, and showcasing all that Abu Dhabi has to offer across the Middle East.”

ADNEC have appointed a highly qualified team to lead the new entity, ensuring that the company’s staff are fully qualified to lead this important initiative. Roula Jouny has been appointed as the Executive Director of Tourism 365, and will lead the launch of the destination management entity. With over 20 years in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, Ms. Jouny brings a wealth of experience to enable the wider strategic vision of the company.

Speaking on the launch of Tourism 365, Ms. Jouny commented: “Over the coming months, Tourism 365 will collaborate closely with other tourism-focused entities, helping to collectively grow the future of the tourism sector. Our subsidiaries will bolster the wider tourism offerings of not just Abu Dhabi, but the UAE as a whole, increasing visitor numbers and promoting the nation’s tourism assets across the globe.

ADNEC has five hotels in its portfolio. Earlier in 2021, ADQ transferred two hotels under ADNEC’s management: the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island and the Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, enhancing its wider contribution to the tourism sector. In addition to these two, ADNEC’s hotel assets also include Andaz Abu Dhabi Capital Gate, Aloft Abu Dhabi, and Aloft ExCel London.