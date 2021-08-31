UAE: New federal decree to increase accountability of ministers, officials

The UAE’s Attorney-General can impose a travel ban on an official and freeze his/her assets for administrative or financial violations.

A federal decree issued in the UAE will increase the accountability of ministers and senior officials. The Public Prosecution will receive complaints from community members against senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the decree.

He said the decree was issued by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

