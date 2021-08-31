UAE: New federal decree to increase accountability of ministers, officials
The UAE’s Attorney-General can impose a travel ban on an official and freeze his/her assets for administrative or financial violations.
A federal decree issued in the UAE will increase the accountability of ministers and senior officials. The Public Prosecution will receive complaints from community members against senior officials.
The UAE’s Attorney-General can impose a travel ban on an official and freeze his/her assets for administrative or financial violations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the decree.
He said the decree was issued by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
More details to follow.
-
Government
UAE: New decree to increase accountability of...
The UAE’s Attorney-General can impose a travel ban on an... READ MORE
-
News
NEET medical entrance exam in UAE: Indian High...
The test will be conducted in English only READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid-19 guidelines in schools revised
Physical distancing reduced from two metres to one READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang of six jailed for forcing 16-year-old ...
The victim came to the country, thinking she would work as a maid,... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: New decree to increase accountability of...
The UAE’s Attorney-General can impose a travel ban on an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid-19 guidelines in schools revised
Physical distancing reduced from two metres to one READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pre-entry approval must for residents from ...
Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Oman land borders open on Sept 1; PCR test...
Travellers are also required to download and use the AlHosn app. READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla