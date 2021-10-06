Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 6, 2021
Photo: Wam

The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday

A new federal authority established on Wednesday will merge three entities.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued a decree to establish the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The new authority merges the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Federal Customs Authority, and the General Authority for Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security.

The authority is responsible for regulating the affairs of citizenship, passports, entry and residence of foreigners in the country, promoting ports, borders and free zones' security, raising their efficiency and readiness, as well as organising and managing customs work in the country in accordance with global standards.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security shall be responsible for proposing and preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to identity and citizenship affairs, passports, entry and residence of foreigners, customs and port security along with proceeding with the relevant approvals from the Cabinet.

It will also work on establishing, developing and updating the population registry and personal data system in the country and manage it in accordance with the best practices, as well as setting up systems, programmes and procedures to ensure the issuance of identity cards to all citizens and residents of the country.

(with inputs from Wam)

