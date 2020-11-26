UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 472 prisoners
Earlier this week, the UAE President had ordered the release of 628 prisoners.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 472 prisoners on the occasion of the 49th UAE National Day.
The prisoners belong to several nationalities, state news agency WAM added.
Earlier this week, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had ordered the release of 628 prisoners.
Rulers of Umm Al Quwain and Ajman have also announced pardons.
-
Government
UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount in...
The discount scheme, which begins on December 2, will run for 49 days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Covid-19 pandemic has changed everything',...
President praised the UAE's 'exemplary' performance in facing the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai expat murders man who insulted him
The defendant claimed that he did not intend to kill the man with the ... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed pardons 472 prisoners ahead of...
Earlier this week, the UAE President had ordered the release of 628... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews