UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 472 prisoners

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 472 prisoners on the occasion of the 49th UAE National Day.

The prisoners belong to several nationalities, state news agency WAM added.

Earlier this week, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had ordered the release of 628 prisoners.

Rulers of Umm Al Quwain and Ajman have also announced pardons.