UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of Dh7 billion housing loans

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 28, 2020

The approval of the loans, exemptions is part of the 2020 housing packages of Dh15.5 billion.

Upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans worth over Dh7 billion to 6,100 citizens in Abu Dhabi, and exempting retired low-income citizens from repaying the loans.

The approval of the loans and exemptions, which is part of the 2020 housing packages of Dh15.5 billion, coincides with the celebrations of the 49th National Day, in light of the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to maintain social stability and ensure decent living standards for citizens, as well as reinforcing their role in the country’s development process.

This year, approvals were issued for more than 5,000 housing loans, reflecting the keenness of Sheikh Mohamed to promote the Abu Dhabi government accelerator programme, Ghadan 21, and double housing loans for UAE citizens.




