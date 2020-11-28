UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of Dh7 billion housing loans
The approval of the loans, exemptions is part of the 2020 housing packages of Dh15.5 billion.
Upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans worth over Dh7 billion to 6,100 citizens in Abu Dhabi, and exempting retired low-income citizens from repaying the loans.
Totalling AED7.2bn, the third package of housing benefits disbursed this year reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the social stability of UAE citizens. pic.twitter.com/8S2IHTmE8g— (@admediaoffice) November 28, 2020
The approval of the loans and exemptions, which is part of the 2020 housing packages of Dh15.5 billion, coincides with the celebrations of the 49th National Day, in light of the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to maintain social stability and ensure decent living standards for citizens, as well as reinforcing their role in the country’s development process.
Under the direction of Khalifa bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED7.2bn worth of housing loans, homes and land for citizens to coincide with 49th National Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/dT74CbVtJB— (@admediaoffice) November 28, 2020
This year, approvals were issued for more than 5,000 housing loans, reflecting the keenness of Sheikh Mohamed to promote the Abu Dhabi government accelerator programme, Ghadan 21, and double housing loans for UAE citizens.
-
Emergencies
Minor fire breaks out at Dubai Mall, extinguished ...
Visitors were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed orders Dh7 billion housing loans...
The approval of the loans, exemptions is part of the 2020 housing... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Leaders programme
Ruler also witnessed the graduation of two batches of the Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai shuts down 7 shisha cafes for flouting rules
Four companies were fined while 12 warnings were issued. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews